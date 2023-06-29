BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Lifted by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after acquiring an additional 259,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

BlackRock stock opened at $685.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $668.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $689.59. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

