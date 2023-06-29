BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 383.6% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
MIY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 35,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,242. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $13.90.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
