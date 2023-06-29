Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,479. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a negative return on equity of 81.47%. The company had revenue of $275.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $189,476.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,784,341.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $189,476.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,784,341.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $55,251.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 467,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,940.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,176. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bloom Energy

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.