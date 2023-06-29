BMO Capital Markets Increases Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $57.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on DT. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.
Dynatrace Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of DT stock opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 138.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $52.99.
Insider Activity at Dynatrace
In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,349.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,205,907 shares of company stock valued at $943,831,523 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 62.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 39.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
