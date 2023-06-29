BMO Capital Markets Increases Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $57.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DT. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DT stock opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 138.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,349.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,205,907 shares of company stock valued at $943,831,523 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 62.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 39.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

