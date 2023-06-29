BMO Capital Markets Trims Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Target Price to C$68.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANCTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

ANCTF traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.32. 8,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,003. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $52.89.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.