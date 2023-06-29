BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK) Trading 1.1% Higher

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK – Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.13 and last traded at C$21.02. Approximately 18,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 36,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.79.

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.57.

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation engages in the provision of banking and related services and offers commercial, retail banking and mortgage lending products & services. Its products involves personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcard, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposit, and Internet & mobile banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.