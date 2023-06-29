BNB Price Tops $232.67 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. BNB has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion and $471.60 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for $232.67 or 0.00771024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,851,628 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,851,785.1237759. The last known price of BNB is 235.39939611 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1469 active market(s) with $342,941,518.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
