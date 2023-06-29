Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 14,770 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,760 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.03% of IDACORP worth $56,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in IDACORP by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IDACORP by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,459,000 after buying an additional 32,219 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDACORP stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.57. 41,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.62. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $115.92.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 59.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

About IDACORP

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.