Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 299,067 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 20,437 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies makes up about 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $111,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $382.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $374.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $395.20.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.89.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

