Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 911,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,525 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $82,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on COLM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.97. 73,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,828. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.32. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Featured Stories

