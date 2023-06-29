Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 548,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $53,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USPH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,897,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 490,628 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 135,895 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 603,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,874,000 after purchasing an additional 119,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $116.82. 16,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,917. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average of $99.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.35. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.77 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.63%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

