Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $73.55 Million Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,780 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 2.66% of Cavco Industries worth $73,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVCO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1,192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $294.51. 15,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.21. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.42 and a 52 week high of $318.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.70.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

