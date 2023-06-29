Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,630,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the quarter. Donaldson accounts for 1.5% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 2.17% of Donaldson worth $171,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at $63,086,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Donaldson by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after buying an additional 824,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Donaldson by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after buying an additional 404,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 55.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after buying an additional 279,484 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

Donaldson Price Performance

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $494,046.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.54. 133,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.98 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.33. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

