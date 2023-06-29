Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $90,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DE traded down $3.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $401.51. The stock had a trading volume of 765,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.28. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

