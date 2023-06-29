Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 182,162 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 182,162 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $106,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,143,055. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $173.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.