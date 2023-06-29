Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 22,085 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,085 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.73% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $50,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $7,093,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.5% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE:JLL traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.00. 103,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $191.79.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.