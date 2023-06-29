Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 466,104 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,425,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,104 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.30% of Silgan worth $76,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Silgan by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Silgan Trading Down 0.1 %

SLGN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.80. 123,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,409. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Silgan Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.