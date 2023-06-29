Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,630,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Donaldson comprises about 1.5% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 2.17% of Donaldson worth $171,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $63,086,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after acquiring an additional 824,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after buying an additional 404,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after buying an additional 279,484 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DCI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Donaldson Stock Performance

In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.54. The company had a trading volume of 133,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,385. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.98 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

