Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 14,477 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,477 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $68,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

LOW traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.59. The stock had a trading volume of 919,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,534. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.21. The company has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.76 and a one year high of $224.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

