Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 27,462 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,462 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Omnicom Group worth $61,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 79,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 406,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,778 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.55. 294,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,225. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $97.22.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.