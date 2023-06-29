Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.48. 9,000,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,662,533. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

