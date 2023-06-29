Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Cuts Stock Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. City State Bank increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,958,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 852,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

IGIB stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,375. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

