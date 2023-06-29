Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $1.01 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TT. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.33. The stock had a trading volume of 241,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $125.26 and a one year high of $196.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.32.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

