Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $1.28 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,364. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.