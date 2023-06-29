Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $33,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 180.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,386,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,495. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

