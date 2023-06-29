Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Lowers Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,147,850.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,147,850.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at $41,069,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG traded down $17.17 on Thursday, reaching $2,649.30. The company had a trading volume of 102,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,801. The company has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,642.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,473.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

