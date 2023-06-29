Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Purchases 166 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.25. The company had a trading volume of 535,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,301. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.