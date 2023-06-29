Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,414 shares in the last quarter. Geisinger Health purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,805,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.64. 2,827,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,012,120. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

