Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 20,378 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,378 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Plug Power by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 39,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Plug Power Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. 17,612,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,960,113. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

