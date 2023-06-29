Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 540 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $68.54. 2,062,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,000,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.