BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Down 3.9%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.31. Approximately 1,190,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,470,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $722,243.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at $67,432,889.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $722,243.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at $67,432,889.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $342,180.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,408 shares in the company, valued at $510,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,476 shares of company stock worth $3,777,099. Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

