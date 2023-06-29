Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

BFAM traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.80 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.63. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $95.53.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $434,112.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

