Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %
BFAM traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.80 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.63. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $95.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $434,112.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $52,000.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
