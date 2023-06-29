Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Up 327.3% in June

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 327.3% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Bright Scholar Education Price Performance

NYSE:BEDU remained flat at $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday. 343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. Bright Scholar Education has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.48.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.