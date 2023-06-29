Brokerages Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target at $68.21

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.21.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions
In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $63.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
