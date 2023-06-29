Brokerages Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target at $68.21

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $63.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

