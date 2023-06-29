Brookstone Capital Management Buys 34,769 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,148,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,769 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $19,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1768 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.