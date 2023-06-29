Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,864 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.16% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $22,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,860,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU opened at $95.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $97.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average of $90.47.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

