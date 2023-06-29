Brookstone Capital Management Has $30.43 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,152 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 4.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $30,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,521,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 394.8% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 84,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 67,178 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 588.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 161,066 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 29,181 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PDEC opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.