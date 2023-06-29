Brookstone Capital Management Has $43.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 566,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $43,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

VCSH opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

