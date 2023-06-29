Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 46,142 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,142 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $25,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Refined Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 357,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 110,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

