Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.43

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.43 and last traded at C$8.43, with a volume of 2400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.53.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.89 to C$10.48 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Builders Capital Mortgage Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$19.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.09.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

