Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.53 and last traded at C$8.53. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.89 to C$10.48 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Builders Capital Mortgage Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.09. The firm has a market cap of C$19.28 million and a P/E ratio of 8.98.
About Builders Capital Mortgage
Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
