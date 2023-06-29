BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Trading 1% Higher

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Free Report)’s share price was up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 1,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.
BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. The company also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services directly to buyers and receivers.
