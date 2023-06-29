BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Trading 1% Higher

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Free Report)’s share price was up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 1,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

BW LPG Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.

BW LPG Increases Dividend

About BW LPG

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8959 per share. This is a boost from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 20.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. The company also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services directly to buyers and receivers.

