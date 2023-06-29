Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Lessened by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,934,000 after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,982,000 after acquiring an additional 782,517 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.04, for a total transaction of $6,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,183,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.04, for a total transaction of $6,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,183,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,161 shares of company stock worth $51,650,397. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $229.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $242.65. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

