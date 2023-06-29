Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $229.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.55. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $242.65. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,161 shares of company stock valued at $51,650,397 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,867,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $2,390,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 289,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,780,000 after purchasing an additional 28,105 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

