Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 146 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 2.0% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $242.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $220.50 and a 52 week high of $259.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.80.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.