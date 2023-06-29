Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYU. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $109.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $99.69 and a 52-week high of $127.59. The company has a market cap of $366.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
