Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYU. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $109.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $99.69 and a 52-week high of $127.59. The company has a market cap of $366.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.