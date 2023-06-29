Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,654 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,244,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,264,000 after purchasing an additional 38,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,232,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,877,000 after acquiring an additional 423,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,692 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 471.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,346,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,554,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after purchasing an additional 143,274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PEY opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $22.05.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0713 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.