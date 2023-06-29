Calton & Associates Inc. Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 176,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 61,021 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

