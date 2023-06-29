Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,586,000 after purchasing an additional 107,716 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,334,000 after purchasing an additional 61,664 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,780,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,388,000 after purchasing an additional 53,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 245,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,684,000 after purchasing an additional 49,846 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

IYK opened at $198.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $178.51 and a one year high of $210.10.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

