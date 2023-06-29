Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.98. The company has a market capitalization of $134.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

